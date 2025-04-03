Investors pause on equity exodus while preparing for Trump's next moves

Outflows from funds eased significantly from January to February as investors remained coy about the geopolitical and economic future of the world amid rising inflationary risks and tariff uncertainty.
Between January and February, outflows from funds dropped from £3bn to £562m, according to data from the Investment Association (IA) released today (3 April). UK equity funds continued to dominate the significant equity outflows, bleeding £1.4bn in February of the total £1.6bn shed by the entire asset class over the course of the month. Jupiter outflows surge to £10.3bn amid value desk redemptions This marked a slight reduction from the £1.7bn that investors took out from UK equity funds in January. By contrast, the IA noted that "as investors looked to diversify their investm...
