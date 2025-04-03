Investors pause on equity exodus while preparing for Trump's next moves

Between January and February, outflows from funds dropped from £3bn to £562m, according to data from the Investment Association (IA) released today (3 April). UK equity funds continued to dominate the significant equity outflows, bleeding £1.4bn in February of the total £1.6bn shed by the entire asset class over the course of the month. Jupiter outflows surge to £10.3bn amid value desk redemptions This marked a slight reduction from the £1.7bn that investors took out from UK equity funds in January. By contrast, the IA noted that "as investors looked to diversify their investm...