UK retail sales plummet by 2.7% in May

Food sales down 5%

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

UK retail sales tumbled by 2.7% in May, their steepest drop in 18 months as consumers became more frugal with their food purchases.

This fall came after a 1.3% rise in April 2025, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics and was much sharper than the median forecast of 0.5% in a Reuters poll. It represented the largest monthly fall since December 2023, with food stores the driving factor for this decline, after sales volumes decreased by 5%. Majority of UK financial institutions expect growth over next 12 months This represented a sharp reversal of April's purchasing, when Britons increased their food store buys by 4.7%. Spenders also cut back on household goods and retail purchases, excl...

To continue reading this article...

More on Economics

Sticky inflation dampens Bank of England's rate cutting prospects
Economics

Sticky inflation dampens Bank of England's rate cutting prospects

MPC to meet on Thursday

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 18 June 2025 • 3 min read
Tariffs drive record fall in UK exports to US
Economics

Tariffs drive record fall in UK exports to US

Imports fall by £400m

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 12 June 2025 • 2 min read
Partner Insight: What are the implications of policies of the Trump Administration on EMD?
Economics

Partner Insight: What are the implications of policies of the Trump Administration on EMD?

Matthew Murphy, Institutional Portfolio Manager of the Emerging Markets Team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM), shared his view on the implications of the policies introduced by the Trump Administration for emerging market debt (EMD). Murphy then explained the firm’s approach to the EMD segment.

Matthew Murphy, Institutional Portfolio Manager of the Emerging Markets Team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM)
clock 12 June 2025 • 7 min read
