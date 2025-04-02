US swings out of favour at fastest rate since 2010

More than one in three (37%) of wealth managers decided to cut their exposure to US assets in Q1 2025 due to President Donald Trump’s early months of policymaking, according to research from Asset Risk Consultants (ARC).
In its quarterly sentiment survey involving 78 investment management CIOs, ARC found many respondents have struck a "cautious tone" as conviction levels across all major classes fell, with a strong decline reported in the US. Trump trade war could lead to $1.4trn global welfare loss as 'Liberation Day' looms Sentiment towards US assets hit 4% net negative in Q1 2025, down from 36% net positive posted in the same period a year ago. The bonds sector reported the largest decline in sentiment, falling from 44% to 29% net positive from Q1 2024 to Q1 2025, respectively. Equities also...
