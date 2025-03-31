Evelyn Partners to complete professional services business sale today

The deal sees UK wealth manager Evelyn Partners and professional services firm S&W become two standalone businesses. Former Evelyn Partners chief professional services director Andrew Wilkes is set to assume the S&W CEO role, with former Evelyn Partners group CFO Andrew Baddeley becoming S&W CFO. Evelyn Partners posts near 12% earnings boost as AUM reaches record high Scott Kirk is set to continue as Evelyn Partners interim CFO. Both businesses "remain committed to pursuing a strong ongoing commercial relationship", Evelyn Partners confirmed in a press release shared this mornin...