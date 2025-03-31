Evelyn Partners to complete professional services business sale today

To funds advised by Apax

Jen Frost
clock • 2 min read

Evelyn Partners Group will today complete the sale of its professional services business to funds advised by Apax Partners (Apax), it confirmed this morning (31 March).

The deal sees UK wealth manager Evelyn Partners and professional services firm S&W become two standalone businesses. Former Evelyn Partners chief professional services director Andrew Wilkes is set to assume the S&W CEO role, with former Evelyn Partners group CFO Andrew Baddeley becoming S&W CFO. Evelyn Partners posts near 12% earnings boost as AUM reaches record high Scott Kirk is set to continue as Evelyn Partners interim CFO. Both businesses "remain committed to pursuing a strong ongoing commercial relationship", Evelyn Partners confirmed in a press release shared this mornin...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Jen Frost
Author spotlight

Jen Frost

Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Jen Frost

Aviva preference shares: Advisers flag 'inappropriate' cancellation tax hit to unwary retail investors

Spring Statement 25: Labour doubles down on tax evasion

More on Companies

Evelyn Partners to complete professional services business sale today
Companies

Evelyn Partners to complete professional services business sale today

To funds advised by Apax

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 31 March 2025 • 2 min read
Activist hedge fund Elliott shorts Shell after CEO outlines firm's five-year strategy
Companies

Activist hedge fund Elliott shorts Shell after CEO outlines firm's five-year strategy

Stake worth at least £837m

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 28 March 2025 • 2 min read
Aviva preference shares: Advisers flag 'inappropriate' cancellation tax hit to unwary retail investors
Companies

Aviva preference shares: Advisers flag 'inappropriate' cancellation tax hit to unwary retail investors

Move may not be 'clear, fair and not misleading'

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 28 March 2025 • 7 min read
Trustpilot