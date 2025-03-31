Evelyn Partners to complete professional services business sale today

Evelyn Partners Group will today complete the sale of its professional services business to funds advised by Apax Partners (Apax), it confirmed this morning (31 March).
The deal sees UK wealth manager Evelyn Partners and professional services firm S&W become two standalone businesses. Former Evelyn Partners chief professional services director Andrew Wilkes is set to assume the S&W CEO role, with former Evelyn Partners group CFO Andrew Baddeley becoming S&W CFO. Evelyn Partners posts near 12% earnings boost as AUM reaches record high Scott Kirk is set to continue as Evelyn Partners interim CFO. Both businesses "remain committed to pursuing a strong ongoing commercial relationship", Evelyn Partners confirmed in a press release shared this mornin...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes