Peregrine & Black promotes industry veteran Graham Withers to managing director

After 32 years in industry

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Industry veteran Graham Withers has been promoted to managing director at Peregrine & Black Investment Management (PBIM), following more than three decades managing clients and investments.

Withers has spent the past six years at PBIM, after a 25 year stint at Rathbones. In his new role, Withers will "become the proverbial ‘poacher turned gamekeeper'", he explained. 7IM CIO Martyn Surguy departs amid firm's strategic review PBIM's chief executive Philip Gent said: "PBIM is in a very pleasing ‘growth' phase which has seen the business and investment team expand significantly over the past 12 months. "We have doubled the number of investment managers and further bolstered our financial planning arm."  Recently, the firm has seen a spate of incomings with Liz Kunzl...

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

