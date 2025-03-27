JPMAM adds John Citron to £2bn Emerging Markets fund

JP Morgan Asset Management has appointed John Citron as manager on the £2.2bn JPM Emerging Markets fund.
Citron is already a named manager on JPMAM's Emerging Markets and Asia Pacific (EMAP) equities team and has run the £1bn closed-ended version of his new mandate alongside Austin Forey since March 2021. Citron joined Forey and Leon Eidelman on the JPM EM fund on the 19 March, according to a company filing. Alliance Witan chair Dean Buckley joins JPM EM board Forey and Eidelman have run the OEIC since 1997 and 2013, respectively. The JPM Emerging Markets fund is third quartile over three years, returning 6.8% versus the IA Global Emerging Markets sector average of 9.4% as at 26 Ma...
