UK shop prices rise in June amid higher cost pressure for retailers

The figures from last month marked a significant departure from May's 0.1% decline in shop prices and came in above the three-month average of 0.1%, according to data from the British Retail Consortium. Food inflation rose by 3.7% in the twelve-month period to June, almost one percentage point higher than the 2.8% in May. UK fastest growing G7 economy in Q1 2025 Non-food inflation was up by an annual -1.2% in June compared to a -1.5% decline in May. Helen Dickinson, CEO of the BRC, said "headline shop prices have returned to inflation for the first time in close to a year" ...