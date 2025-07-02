House of Lords committee targets banking and private markets sectors with finance inquiry

The House of Lords Financial Services Regulation Committee has launched an inquiry into finance from the banking sector and private markets to assess the latter’s growth following reforms introduced in light of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.
In a statement today (2 July), the committee said it will focus on whether the regulatory capital and liquidity reforms introduced post-2008 have reduced banks' ability or willingness to lend, pushing financial activity towards private markets. 'Risk aversion' from FCA and PRA stunting UK growth and competitiveness In addition, the inquiry will examine how much insight the Bank of England has into the size of these private markets, their links to the banking sector, and any potential spillover risks. "We have launched this inquiry to determine whether these reforms have disincentiv...
