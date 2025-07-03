UK equity funds see smallest outflows in almost four years

UK retail investors pulled out only £348m from UK equities in May, the lowest monthly outflow posted since August 2021.
This comes as UK company valuations remain cheap while the British government has negotiated relatively low tariffs with the US and shored up relations with European countries, according to monthly fund flow figures from the Investment Association. Square Mile's Scott Spencer: It is time to take another look at the UK In addition, the IA Global Emerging Market sector was the worst selling sector, with £525m in outflows triggered by US tariff worries. This was a significant increase from the £62m outflows posted in April, IA figures showed, which "reinforces [the idea] that invest...
