Supermarket Income REIT overhauls board as it completes management internalisation process

In a stock exchange notice today (26 March), Nick Hewson, SUPR's chair, welcomed the pair to the board and labelled the latest changes, "a significant milestone for the company, as we continue to make progress on our key strategic initiatives". The initiatives, according to Hewson, "are designed to enhance earnings and continue to reduce the discount to NAV". Supermarket Income REIT eyes management internalisation "Rob and Mike have played an integral role in the business to date, and their deep understanding of SUPR's strategy and operations will ensure a smooth transition a...