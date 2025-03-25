Enter now for IW Sustainable Investment Awards 2025

Closing date for entries is 9 May

Katrina Lloyd
clock • 3 min read

Investment Week is pleased to invite entries for the Sustainable Investment Awards 2025, including categories for fund providers, consultancies and wealth managers.

Now in their 19th year, these awards are intended to honour asset managers, research & ratings teams, wealth managers, fund selectors, service providers, consultancies and individuals who have a key part to play in the evolution of sustainable investing.  At a time of regulatory upheaval and greater scrutiny than ever before on sustainable investing, these awards have an important part to play in identifying leaders and best practice in this rapidly evolving area. Entries will close on 9 May and the shortlist will be announced in late June. We will celebrate the winners of the Sustain...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Katrina Lloyd
Author spotlight

Katrina Lloyd

Editor-in-Chief

View profile
More from Katrina Lloyd

Fund Manager Awards: Enter new categories for Technology, Marketing & PR, Consultancy & Legal firms supporting asset and wealth sector

Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2025

More on Industry

Advisers and retail investors warned on Aviva £450m preference share cancellation impact
Industry

Advisers and retail investors warned on Aviva £450m preference share cancellation impact

Follows institutional investor vote that saw none vote against

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 21 March 2025 • 9 min read
Natixis IM CEO: A lot of active management is 'index management'
Industry

Natixis IM CEO: A lot of active management is 'index management'

Thought Leadership Summit 2025

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 21 March 2025 • 2 min read
FCA bans Crispin Odey from UK financial services industry
Industry

FCA bans Crispin Odey from UK financial services industry

Lack of integrity

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 17 March 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot