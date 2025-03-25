Enter now for IW Sustainable Investment Awards 2025

Investment Week is pleased to invite entries for the Sustainable Investment Awards 2025, including categories for fund providers, consultancies and wealth managers.
Now in their 19th year, these awards are intended to honour asset managers, research & ratings teams, wealth managers, fund selectors, service providers, consultancies and individuals who have a key part to play in the evolution of sustainable investing. At a time of regulatory upheaval and greater scrutiny than ever before on sustainable investing, these awards have an important part to play in identifying leaders and best practice in this rapidly evolving area. Entries will close on 9 May and the shortlist will be announced in late June. We will celebrate the winners of the Sustain...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes