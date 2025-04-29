Global asset management industry reaches record $128trn AUM as active ETFs boom

This 12% rise was driven by a boom in the North American market, which grew by 14%, while the AUM of the European asset management industry jumped by 7%, according to Boston Consulting Group's 2025 Global Asset Management Report. Moreover, BCG's report revealed that more than 70% of the industry's $58bn revenue growth in 2024 was driven by market performance rather than inflows from investors, "underscoring the industry's vulnerability to external forces", the consultancy noted. In the UK, firms increased their assets by 3% year-on-year, from $5trn in 2023 to $5.2trn, an uptick fuell...