BlackRock launches bitcoin ETP in Europe

BlackRock has launched a crypto exchange-traded product (ETP), which allows investors to trade in bitcoin exposure on European stock exchanges via conventional trading accounts.
The iShares Bitcoin ETP has a total expense ratio (TER) of 25 basis points and includes a temporary fee waiver of 10bps, effective until 31 December 2025, enabling a reduced TER of 15bps. Investors pull out of European crypto funds in 2024 amid market and political buzz The ETP's securities are 100% physically backed by bitcoin, held directly through Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange and digital wallet platform. "Coinbase's custody system combines physical security, multiparty computation, and strict process controls to secure private keys and client assets," BlackRock stated. "F...
