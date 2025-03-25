BlackRock launches bitcoin ETP in Europe

The iShares Bitcoin ETP has a total expense ratio (TER) of 25 basis points and includes a temporary fee waiver of 10bps, effective until 31 December 2025, enabling a reduced TER of 15bps. Investors pull out of European crypto funds in 2024 amid market and political buzz The ETP's securities are 100% physically backed by bitcoin, held directly through Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange and digital wallet platform. "Coinbase's custody system combines physical security, multiparty computation, and strict process controls to secure private keys and client assets," BlackRock stated. "F...