Henderson Smaller Companies' Neil Hermon to retire at the end of September

Indriatti van Hien, co-fund manager and Hermon's co-managing partner for the past nine years, will continue to manage the trust's portfolio. Van Hien joined Janus Henderson in 2011 as a UK equities analyst in 2011, having become deputy fund manager of Henderson Smaller Companies in 2016, and co-fund manager in January 2025. Henderson Smaller Companies names Indriatti van Hien as co-manager She also manages the Janus Henderson UK Smaller Companies fund and Janus Henderson UK Alpha fund. Hermon will stay in his role until the retirement date, working closely with van Hien and...