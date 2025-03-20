A coalition of organisations has written an open letter to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Treasury and other individuals overseeing financial services, calling for the regulator to jettison plans to automatically delete emails after 12 months.
The regulator told employees earlier this year that, as of 1 April, all emails will automatically be deleted after a year unless staff take specific steps to retain them. In the letter published today (20 March), a cohort made up of CEOs and senior directors from companies such as Positive Money, Sharesoc and the Tax Justice Network, argued that the FCA's policy would harm the rights of consumers, reduce the efficacy of the regulator, and damage the UK financial sector's reputation. FCA addresses criticism on plan to auto-delete staff emails after a year Freedom of Information requ...
