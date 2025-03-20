Corporate reporting on physical climate risks 'limited' and 'inadequate'

Corporate investors’ reporting on the physical risks posed by climate change is “limited”, “incomplete” and “inadequate”, a report published by Nest and UBS Asset Management (UBS AM) has said.
The government-backed master trust and asset manager's report – Harnessing climate data – published with support from the Oxford Sustainable Finance Group, said investors are facing challenges in managing climate risks in their portfolios, with the impacts already being felt due to extreme weather events having societal and financial consequences for the natural environment, infrastructure, investors and companies. 'Economic and financial instability': Study lays bare huge risks of delaying net zero goals It said despite industry efforts, carbon emissions from fossil fuels and land-us...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes