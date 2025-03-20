Corporate reporting on physical climate risks 'limited' and 'inadequate'

Martin Richmond
Corporate investors’ reporting on the physical risks posed by climate change is “limited”, “incomplete” and “inadequate”, a report published by Nest and UBS Asset Management (UBS AM) has said.

The government-backed master trust and asset manager's report – Harnessing climate data – published with support from the Oxford Sustainable Finance Group, said investors are facing challenges in managing climate risks in their portfolios, with the impacts already being felt due to extreme weather events having societal and financial consequences for the natural environment, infrastructure, investors and companies. 'Economic and financial instability': Study lays bare huge risks of delaying net zero goals It said despite industry efforts, carbon emissions from fossil fuels and land-us...

M&G private credit LTAF receives regulatory approval

Emma Reynolds replaces Siddiq as economic secretary to the Treasury

