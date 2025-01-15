Emma Reynolds replaces Siddiq as economic secretary to the Treasury

Reynolds is the Labour MP for Wycombe and served as parliamentary secretary in Treasury and parliamentary under-secretary to the Department for Work and Pensions from July, following Labour's general election victory. Siddiq resigned on Tuesday (14 January) following repeated questions over properties linked to Sheikh Hasina. Hasina, Siddiq's aunt, was ousted as Bangladesh's prime minister last August. Tulip Siddiq resigns as economic secretary after weeks of pressure In a letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Siddiq noted that ethics adviser Laurie Magnus had found "no evidence t...