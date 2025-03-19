VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity appoints lead manager following interim leadership period

Khanh Vu promoted

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

The VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity fund has promoted Khanh Vu as its lead manager, taking over Andy Ho’s mandate.

Khanh joined VinaCapital in 2010 and helped oversee the company's move to the main market in 2016. He has been co-manager since 2019, and chair Huw Evans said Khanh was the "right person to drive its future success". Vietnam Opportunity fund survives attempt to discontinue trust Group CIO Alex Hambly said "Khanh's promotion is a testament to his exceptional efforts and commitment to ensuring the continued out-performance of VOF. His strategic vision and leadership have been instrumental in the fund's success, and as a result, he has earned the full support and confidence of the inv...

More on People moves

