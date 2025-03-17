MHA, the UK arm of audit and advisory firm Baker Tilly, is set to float on London’s junior market in the coming weeks.
In a statement today (17 March), MHA's directors said admission to London's Alternative Investment Market (AIM) would provide a raft of benefits, including the chance to "strengthen its market position as a fast-growing accountancy firm, enhance its profile with existing clients […] and continue to attract, incentivise, develop and retain staff". AIM companies valued at over £1bn hit nine-year low amid rise in takeovers and main market moves The float, which is set to take place "in the coming weeks", will seek to raise up to £125m through ordinary shares with investors also set to b...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes