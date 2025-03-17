In a statement today (17 March), MHA's directors said admission to London's Alternative Investment Market (AIM) would provide a raft of benefits, including the chance to "strengthen its market position as a fast-growing accountancy firm, enhance its profile with existing clients […] and continue to attract, incentivise, develop and retain staff". AIM companies valued at over £1bn hit nine-year low amid rise in takeovers and main market moves The float, which is set to take place "in the coming weeks", will seek to raise up to £125m through ordinary shares with investors also set to b...