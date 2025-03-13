UK named 'market hotspot' for 2025 despite negative news surrounding economy

According to Nutmeg, 31% of UK investors surveyed said they do not feel confident about the prospect of positive investment returns this year. Even seasoned investors with over ten years' investment experience feel unsure about financial markets this year, with 38% saying they lack confidence in the investment outlook. Underpinning the lack of confidence, 52% of investors believe economic uncertainty is one of the top risks facing their investments in 2025, followed by market volatility (41%) and political risk (28%). Square Mile's Martin Ward: Five UK fund picks five years on from...