abrdn Asia Income shakes up management team with ex-JP Morgan portfolio manager hire

abrdn Asia Income fund has restructured its management team with the appointment of Isaac Thong as lead manager of the trust.
Thong, who will work alongside Eric Chan, joins from JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM), where he spent almost 12 years as a portfolio manager on the JP Morgan Global Emerging Markets Income trust and the JP Morgan Emerging Markets Income fund. abrdn Asian Income introduces continuation vote and enhanced dividend policy With over 15 years' experience in financial services, Thong said he is "looking forward" to taking on the management of the aberdeen trust. "The company has a rich heritage of investing in Asia, while the team at aberdeen has an excellent track record in Asia equit...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes