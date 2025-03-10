Rathbones appoints Camilla Stowell as CEO of wealth

Rathbones has appointed Camilla Stowell as CEO of wealth to oversee investment management and financial planning at the firm.
She will take up the position on 23 June, subject to regulatory approval, and brings "extensive experience", the wealth manager said. Stowell was most recently managing director, head of private and commercial client coverage at Coutts. She is also a board member of the Personal Investment Management & Financial Advice (PIMFA) trade association. Rathbones profits surge 73% while outflows rise following IW&I integration "Camilla brings a great depth of experience and expertise in wealth management and financial planning," said Paul Stockton, group CEO. "She will head a leadership...
