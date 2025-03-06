Aviva teams up with iCapital on climate transition strategy

'An important development'

clock • 1 min read

Aviva Investors has partnered with fintech provider iCapital to broaden access to its climate transition strategy, focused on investments in private markets.

The deal will see iCapital boost Aviva Investors' distribution strategy through the creation of a Luxembourg-based feeder fund for private wealth investors. The feeder fund will use iCapital's technology and distribution networks through iCapital Marketplace, which connects wealth managers, financial advisers, and their clients to alternative investment opportunities from global fund houses. Aviva AUM rises 17% as assets on adviser platform hit £50bn in 2024 Charlie Jewkes, global head of wealth at Aviva Investors, said the partnership with iCapital is "an important development in ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Laura Miller

View profile
More from Laura Miller

AssetCo AUM rises 16% as it cuts annual losses by more than half

Impax AM cuts 10% of staff as AUM falls by £6bn

More on ESG

CCLA's James Corah: 'Green hushing' is an opportunity, not a challenge
ESG

CCLA's James Corah: 'Green hushing' is an opportunity, not a challenge

'It is easy to be dismayed right now'

James Corah
clock 06 March 2025 • 3 min read
M&G adopts 'Sustainability Improvers' label for fund range
ESG

M&G adopts 'Sustainability Improvers' label for fund range

Three strategies

Laura Miller
clock 05 March 2025 • 2 min read
IIMI's Dani Hristova: Celebration and support for women at investment boutiques
ESG

IIMI's Dani Hristova: Celebration and support for women at investment boutiques

Empowering women benefits industry

Dani Hristova
clock 05 March 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot