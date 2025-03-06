Aviva teams up with iCapital on climate transition strategy

Aviva Investors has partnered with fintech provider iCapital to broaden access to its climate transition strategy, focused on investments in private markets.
The deal will see iCapital boost Aviva Investors' distribution strategy through the creation of a Luxembourg-based feeder fund for private wealth investors. The feeder fund will use iCapital's technology and distribution networks through iCapital Marketplace, which connects wealth managers, financial advisers, and their clients to alternative investment opportunities from global fund houses. Aviva AUM rises 17% as assets on adviser platform hit £50bn in 2024 Charlie Jewkes, global head of wealth at Aviva Investors, said the partnership with iCapital is "an important development in ...
