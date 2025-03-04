Allfunds AUA eclipses €1.5trn and profits surge to record high

In the company's preliminary annual results for the year ended 31 December 2024 today (4 March), Allfunds revealed that its platform service assets under administration (AUA) surged by 22%, driven by €73bn of new client migrations, a record high. Sustained flows of €29bn from existing clients also contributed to the firm's overall AUA, with net flows picking up towards the latter part of the year. Hamilton Lane joins forces with Allfunds Blockchain to broaden tokenised access to private markets "Strategic diversification across regions, asset classes and distributor types," were a...