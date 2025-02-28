Pantheon's NAV edges up amid 'ongoing macroeconomic challenges'

In the trust's half-year results to 30 November 2024 released today (28 February), the private equity-focused vehicle's NAV per share grew 2.3% while its share price rose by just 0.2%. Despite investing £12.7m in share buybacks, which were accretive to NAV, this was offset by "unfavourable currency movements" according to PIP, with the majority of the portfolio dominated by the US dollar. Former 3i investment director joins Pantheon International board Over the 12 months to 30 November 2024, PIP's NAV increased by 5.3%, below the FTSE All-Share's return of 11.1% during the same p...