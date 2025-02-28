Pantheon's NAV edges up amid 'ongoing macroeconomic challenges'

Pantheon International (PIP) investment trust saw its net asset value (NAV) grow marginally, while its share price remained almost unchanged during a six-month period that posed “ongoing macroeconomic challenges” for the broader private equity market.
In the trust's half-year results to 30 November 2024 released today (28 February), the private equity-focused vehicle's NAV per share grew 2.3% while its share price rose by just 0.2%. Despite investing £12.7m in share buybacks, which were accretive to NAV, this was offset by "unfavourable currency movements" according to PIP, with the majority of the portfolio dominated by the US dollar. Former 3i investment director joins Pantheon International board Over the 12 months to 30 November 2024, PIP's NAV increased by 5.3%, below the FTSE All-Share's return of 11.1% during the same p...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes