Jupiter Fund Management has seen its outflows jump by more than fourfold to £10.3bn in 2024, driven by redemptions from strategies managed by the firm’s value team.
In its annual report today (27 February), Jupiter said £5.8bn of outflows came from retail clients, while £4.5bn from the firm's institutional channel. Overall, 2024 redemptions were significantly higher than the £2.2bn recorded a year before. The outflows were primarily the result of £6.2bn in net outflows from strategies previously under the value desk team, as star stock picker Ben Whitmore left Jupiter to set up Brickwood AM last year. Ben Whitmore's Brickwood AM launches inaugural fund Of these, £4.8bn were from segregated mandates and £1.4bn from mutual funds. According...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes