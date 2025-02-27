In its annual report today (27 February), Jupiter said £5.8bn of outflows came from retail clients, while £4.5bn from the firm's institutional channel. Overall, 2024 redemptions were significantly higher than the £2.2bn recorded a year before. The outflows were primarily the result of £6.2bn in net outflows from strategies previously under the value desk team, as star stock picker Ben Whitmore left Jupiter to set up Brickwood AM last year. Ben Whitmore's Brickwood AM launches inaugural fund Of these, £4.8bn were from segregated mandates and £1.4bn from mutual funds. According...