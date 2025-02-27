Jupiter outflows surge to £10.3bn amid value desk redemptions

Up from £2.2bn in 2023

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Jupiter Fund Management has seen its outflows jump by more than fourfold to £10.3bn in 2024, driven by redemptions from strategies managed by the firm’s value team.

In its annual report today (27 February), Jupiter said £5.8bn of outflows came from retail clients, while £4.5bn from the firm's institutional channel. Overall, 2024 redemptions were significantly higher than the £2.2bn recorded a year before. The outflows were primarily the result of £6.2bn in net outflows from strategies previously under the value desk team, as star stock picker Ben Whitmore left Jupiter to set up Brickwood AM last year. Ben Whitmore's Brickwood AM launches inaugural fund Of these, £4.8bn were from segregated mandates and £1.4bn from mutual funds. According...

