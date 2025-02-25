Unilever stocks drop after unexpected CEO departure

To be replaced by current CFO

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Shares in Unilever took an initial dip as markets opened today (25 February) following news that its CEO Hein Schumacher has decided to step down from the company’s top leadership position.

According to data from MarketWatch, the value of shares fell by 1.6% this morning from the previous closing price 4,483p per share, with its value down by around 5% in the last month and 2.9% since the beginning of the year. The shares have rallied and stabalised since, trading at 4,398 at the time of reporting, however this is still more than 1.5% lower than the recent market close. Over half of CEOs expect rise in global economic growth in the next year Schumacher will take a step back from his CEO and board director roles on 1 March 2025 and will leave Unilever altogether on 31 ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Economic impact from German election will not be felt until 2026 as government negotiations begin

Warren Buffett dismisses worries over 'extraordinary cash position' amid major stock sales last year

More on People moves

City Hive appoints HL's Emma Wall and Rathbones' David Coombs as ACT chairs
People moves

City Hive appoints HL's Emma Wall and Rathbones' David Coombs as ACT chairs

ACT Stewardship and Global Leadership councils

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 24 February 2025 • 2 min read
Carmignac bolsters alternatives distribution with business development director hire
People moves

Carmignac bolsters alternatives distribution with business development director hire

Mathieu Dubicq joins

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 24 February 2025 • 1 min read
Hawksmoor rejigs board as three executives step down
People moves

Hawksmoor rejigs board as three executives step down

Andrew Westenberger and Michael Bishop

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 18 February 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot