Unilever stocks drop after unexpected CEO departure

Shares in Unilever took an initial dip as markets opened today (25 February) following news that its CEO Hein Schumacher has decided to step down from the company’s top leadership position.
According to data from MarketWatch, the value of shares fell by 1.6% this morning from the previous closing price 4,483p per share, with its value down by around 5% in the last month and 2.9% since the beginning of the year. The shares have rallied and stabalised since, trading at 4,398 at the time of reporting, however this is still more than 1.5% lower than the recent market close. Over half of CEOs expect rise in global economic growth in the next year Schumacher will take a step back from his CEO and board director roles on 1 March 2025 and will leave Unilever altogether on 31 ...
