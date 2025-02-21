Unigestion and Kepler Cheuvreux join forces to set up public equities asset manager

Subject to regulatory approvals, the joint company will manage over €3bn in assets and operate under the name Kepler Cheuvreux Unigestion Equities. The move will see Unigestion bring its quantitative and qualitative public equities capabilities to enhance Kepler Cheuvreux's research expertise. Kepler Cheuvreux will also bring to the table its team of over 130 sales professionals and network of more than 1,300 institutional clients across Europe, the US and Middle East. Fund outflows subside in 2024 as investors grow incrementally optimistic As part of the partnership agreement, ...