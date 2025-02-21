Public sector finances in record monthly surplus but pressure continues to mount on Reeves

Record January tax receipts

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Public sector finances were in surplus by £15.4bn in January 2025, the highest January surplus since monthly records began, but the prospect of additional fiscal measures continues to build ahead of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ upcoming Spring Forecast.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), this £15.4bn surplus was £800m larger than January last year, a month in which tax receipts tend to be higher than other months because of the takings from self-assessed taxes.  Combined self-assessment income and capital gains tax receipts were provisionally estimated at £36.2bn in January, up £3.8bn from 12 months before, and the highest January receipts since monthly records began in 1999.  Rachel Reeves to commission full audit of 130 UK regulators in effort to slash red tape – reports AJ Bell's head of financial ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

JP Morgan's JEMA trust embroiled in another Russian court case

UK shareholder activism rises 28% as US activist investors take aim at Europe

More on Economics

Inflationary pressures 'far from tamed' as CPI comes in higher than expected at 3%
Economics

Inflationary pressures 'far from tamed' as CPI comes in higher than expected at 3%

Highest figure since March 2024

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 19 February 2025 • 3 min read
Rachel Reeves to commission full audit of 130 UK regulators in effort to slash red tape – reports
Economics

Rachel Reeves to commission full audit of 130 UK regulators in effort to slash red tape – reports

Spring Forecast due in March

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 18 February 2025 • 2 min read
BoE's Greene warns of inflationary shocks to UK from trade tariffs
Economics

BoE's Greene warns of inflationary shocks to UK from trade tariffs

EU trade ties 'particularly deep'

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 13 February 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot