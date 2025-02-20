UK shareholder activism rises 28% as US activist investors take aim at Europe

This made the UK the domicile in Europe most heavily targeted by activist investors, according to the Shareholder Activism Annual Review report from Diligent Market Intelligence. The report revealed that 2024's increase followed a drop in 2023 from the figures seen in 2022, when the number of UK companies subjected to activist demands declined from 43 to 36 year-on-year. UK companies under fire as US activist attacks reach three-year high However, in Europe investor activism has been showing rising success, with 24 board seats gained through settlement during 2024 compared to 11 i...