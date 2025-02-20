Baker Tilly International eyes £300m float for MHA

A spokesperson for accountancy firm MHA said that "like any well-run professional services firm", its leadership has been evaluating strategic options for the future of the business, including "maintaining the status quo, taking private equity investment or exploring the possibility of a public market listing". Glencore considers ditching LSE primary listing According to reports from The Times, MHA is believed to have already hired advisers from Cavendish to consult on the potential float on the AIM for which the firm is considering a market valuation of around £300m. MHA's intenti...