Glencore considers ditching LSE primary listing

Natural resources giant Glencore is considering moving its primary listing away from the London Stock Exchange in a potential blow to UK capital markets.
In its 2024 preliminary results presentation today (19 February), Glencore said it is currently looking at an "optimal location for our primary listing" to bolster value for the company's shareholders. Number of UK companies mulling moving their listing doubles in 12 months "We are not saying the London Stock Exchange is bad," Glencore's CEO Gary Nagle stated, adding that the firm is considering whether there is "a better exchange for us to trade our securities". "The joy of not doing it immediately but doing it soon is that we continue to buy back our own stock cheap, so before we...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes