Glencore considers ditching LSE primary listing

In its 2024 preliminary results presentation today (19 February), Glencore said it is currently looking at an "optimal location for our primary listing" to bolster value for the company's shareholders. Number of UK companies mulling moving their listing doubles in 12 months "We are not saying the London Stock Exchange is bad," Glencore's CEO Gary Nagle stated, adding that the firm is considering whether there is "a better exchange for us to trade our securities". "The joy of not doing it immediately but doing it soon is that we continue to buy back our own stock cheap, so before we...