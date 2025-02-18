Tony Roper named chair-designate of Foresight Solar amid management fee changes

Foresight Solar fund (FSFL) will appoint Tony Roper as chair of the strategy in September this year, succeeding Alex Ohlsson.
Roper is also an independent non-executive chair of the SDCL Energy Efficiency income trust, and chair of abrdn European Logistics income trust. Prior to this, he worked for 11 years at InfraRed Capital Partners, initially starting as director and managing partner and later being promoted to non-executive director. Foresight Solar puts Australian portfolio up for sale as divestment programme continues News about Roper's date for appointment came as the trust reported its quarterly results, which showed its net asset value stood at £634.4m as of end of December, broadly on par ...
