Saba withdraws second requisition notice on European Smaller Companies after 'constructive' talks

In a stock exchange notice today (14 February), ESCT said that after receiving the latest requisition notice on 11 February it has "engaged in constructive discussions with Saba", which has agreed to withdraw the requisition for a period of 30 days. Saba's Boaz Weinstein requests meeting with House of Lords member to discuss UK trusts This is to allow both parties "to enter into good-faith negotiations aimed at achieving an outcome that benefits all shareholders", it said. The board will update shareholders in due course. This is a departure from ESCT's first run-in with Saba, w...