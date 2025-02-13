Charles Schwab launches 24-hour trading service for UK clients

Charles Schwab has launched a 24-hour trading service to all its clients, including, UK investors, via the thinkorswim platform suite.
The launch took place following multiple pilots at the end of last year, with Charles Schwab clients now being able to trade an extensive list of securities, such as S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 stocks, 24 hours a day, five days a week. James Kostulias, managing director and head of trading services at Charles Schwab, said that the firm "facilitates about twice the trades of any competitor that shares that figure publicly" on a daily basis. SEC greenlights first around-the-clock stock exchange He said the latest move to all-day trading was a "significant milestone not just for Schwab, b...
