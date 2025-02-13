Charles Schwab launches 24-hour trading service for UK clients

US blue-chip stocks available

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Charles Schwab has launched a 24-hour trading service to all its clients, including, UK investors, via the thinkorswim platform suite.

The launch took place following multiple pilots at the end of last year, with Charles Schwab clients now being able to trade an extensive list of securities, such as S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 stocks, 24 hours a day, five days a week. James Kostulias, managing director and head of trading services at Charles Schwab, said that the firm "facilitates about twice the trades of any competitor that shares that figure publicly" on a daily basis. SEC greenlights first around-the-clock stock exchange He said  the latest move to all-day trading was a "significant milestone not just for Schwab, b...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

AIM weighting drags down Henderson Opportunities performance as board pushes for wind-up

3i Infra co-head of European infrastructure departs in 'surprise' move

More on Companies

Charles Schwab launches 24-hour trading service for UK clients
Companies

Charles Schwab launches 24-hour trading service for UK clients

US blue-chip stocks available

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 13 February 2025 • 2 min read
Evelyn Partners reports 'all-time-high' AUM of £63bn
Companies

Evelyn Partners reports 'all-time-high' AUM of £63bn

CEO flags Budget impact on Q4

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 12 February 2025 • 2 min read
BP profits tank as CEO promises 'new direction'
Companies

BP profits tank as CEO promises 'new direction'

Amid stake taken by activist Elliott IM

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 11 February 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot