JP Morgan American names Graham Spence portfolio manager as Jonathan Simon retires

In a stock exchange notice today (12 February), the trust noted it had been informed of Simon's intentions to retire in March 2024, which will now become effective from 3 March 2025. He has been one of the trusts large cap portfolio managers since June 2019, and has been at JP Morgan Funds since 1980. Simon will be replaced by Graham Spence as co-portfolio manager on the value stocks of the large cap portfolio alongside Jack Caffrey. JP Morgan American adds two co-managers ahead of Jonathan Simon's retirement Spence is a senior member of JP Morgan Funds' US equity value team and...