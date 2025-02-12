Investment Week celebrates 30th Anniversary in 2025

Our 30th Anniversary celebrations are a great opportunity to reflect on some of the major trends that have shaped the investment sector of today, but also look ahead to the drivers of tomorrow and how Investment Week can best serve its readers in the future.

Launched at the start of 1995, Investment Week has kept its readers informed over 30 eventful years, including the 2007-8 financial crisis, the Covid-19 lock-downs and the rise of Big Tech and AI.

The brand has evolved during 30 tumultuous years for the publishing industry, with the Investment Week team shifting from print to digital, content and social media platforms to reflect changing audience demand.

Meanwhile, Investment Week events and awards have brought the industry together for 30 years at our flagship programmes including the Fund Manager of the Year Awards, Women in Investment Awards, Investment Company of the Year Awards and Sustainable Investment Awards.

Wealth managers and fund selectors have been able to network with asset managers at our popular events throughout the year, including Funds to Watch conferences, residential summits and Market Focus briefings.

Importantly, Investment Week has used its influence within the broader investment sector to educate and campaign for change over a number of years, including championing DEI and providing a platform for diverse voices to be heard.

During its 30-year history, Investment Week has been home to a huge number of talented journalists and editors, who have been dedicated to telling the big stories shaping investment and helping readers serve their clients better.

We have an exciting programme of content and events planned for this celebratory year, including a special 30th Anniversary Fund Manager of the Year Awards on 19 June and sessions at events throughout the year including the Future of Investment Festival.

We will also be using our social media channels to invite readers to participate in the celebrations and share their memories throughout the year.

Commenting on Investment Week's 30th Anniversary, editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd said: "We are delighted to be joining with the investment industry to celebrate 30 years of Investment Week. I would like to pay tribute to all the amazing editorial teams who have worked on the title over the years, our commercial supporters, contributors and of course our loyal readers. This is very much a people business and it is the people who have kept Investment Week at the heart of the industry during a time of huge change."

Eve Maddock-Jones, editor of Investment Week, said: "Markets and media are in the midst of a significant sea change with evolving technology and social issues challenging the established norms every day. Investment Week has seen many such periods of change during its 30-year history and throughout it all it has remained a harbour of accurate, honest and important information.

"I have had the wonderful experience of working with many great journalists, past and present, during my time here and to be at the helm of the brand as it goes into the next decade and see it become even stronger is a huge honour.

"I am excited to celebrate this landmark year doing what Investment Week does best: delivering thoughtful and critical analysis on how the industry has evolved over the past 30 years and what could come next."