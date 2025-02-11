Ashtead's Michael Pratt to step down as CFO

Ashtead’s Michael Pratt will step down as chief financial officer of the group on 28 February.
In a stock exchange notice today (11 February), the firm said that Pratt, who initially revealed his plans to retire from the business in September last year, will be available to support Ashtead until his full retirement, which is set to come in full effect in September 2025. He will be replaced by Alex Pease, who will become Ashtead's CFO on 1 March, having joined the firm in October last year. Ashtead confirms plans to leave London for US listing in 2025 "Michael and Alex have worked together closely, since Alex joined the Group in October 2024, to ensure a smooth transition of ...
