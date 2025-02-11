Ashtead's Michael Pratt to step down as CFO

Succeeded by Alex Pease

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Ashtead’s Michael Pratt will step down as chief financial officer of the group on 28 February.

In a stock exchange notice today (11 February), the firm said that Pratt, who initially revealed his plans to retire from the business in September last year, will be available to support Ashtead until his full retirement, which is set to come in full effect in September 2025. He will be replaced by Alex Pease, who will become Ashtead's CFO on 1 March, having joined the firm in October last year. Ashtead confirms plans to leave London for US listing in 2025 "Michael and Alex have worked together closely, since Alex joined the Group in October 2024, to ensure a smooth transition of ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Green investors ditch 'worst-case scenario' under Trump amid rising climate fund closures

Ashmore Group profits take a 33% dip amid increased market volatility

More on People moves

L&G hunts for chair John Kingman successor ahead of retirement - reports
People moves

L&G hunts for chair John Kingman successor ahead of retirement - reports

Following board revamp

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 10 February 2025 • 1 min read
Nicholas Pink steps down from JP Morgan trust board
People moves

Nicholas Pink steps down from JP Morgan trust board

JPMorgan Emerging Europe, Middle East & Africa Securities

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 04 February 2025 • 1 min read
Kelly Prior joins Marlborough as investment director
People moves

Kelly Prior joins Marlborough as investment director

Two more additions to multi-asset team

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 31 January 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot