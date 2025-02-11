BP profits tank as CEO promises 'new direction'

BP saw a sharp decline in profits in in the fourth quarter with a replacement cost (RC) loss of $2bn, down from $1.1bn in Q3.
The oil and gas supermajor's annual results, published today (11 February), show an RC profit – BP's preferred earnings measure – of $750m for 2024, down from $16.2bn in 2023. Earlier this week it was revealed that activist hedge fund Elliott Investment Management has built up a major stake in the firm, which has been struggling with failed transitions to renewable energy generation over the years. BP's plans to ditch oil production target shows fiduciary duty trumps ESG In light of the results, BP's CEO Murray Auchincloss said the company is overhauling its strategy to turnaround ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes