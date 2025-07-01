Evelyn Partners sells fund solutions business to focus on wealth management

75 staff to move over to Thesis

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Evelyn Partners has completed the sale of its fund solutions business, Evelyn Partners Fund Solutions (EPFL), to Thesis Holdings.

Following the sale of its professional services arm in March, Evelyn Partners has now refocused on its wealth management capabilities. Evelyn Partners names Alex Gersh as CFO The acquisition also provides fund governance and administration firm Thesis with 330 funds with over £50bn in assets. Several EPFL staff, 75 to be exact, based mainly in Glasgow, will move over to Thesis. Paul Geddes, chief executive of Evelyn Partners, said: "The sale of EPFL to Thesis, means Evelyn Partners is now focused solely on wealth management activities. "We look forward to an ongoing relations...

Trustpilot