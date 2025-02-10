UK dealt another blow as permanent vacancies decline at steepest rate since mid-2020

Demand for both permanent and temporary staff declined significantly during January 2025, falling to the greatest degree since August 2020, putting a further dent in the already struggling UK labour market.
Permanent members were especially impacted, with the rate of vacancy contraction accelerating for a fifth consecutive month to what is now almost a four-and-a-half year high, according to the latest KPMG and REC UK 'Report on Jobs' survey. Likewise, demand for temporary workers also continued to tumble, falling at their sharpest pace since June 2020. UK markets roundup: January 2025 Regionally, the North of England was dealt the heaviest blow in the overall decline, after experiencing the steepest reduction in permanent positions of all regions in the UK. For temporary worker...
