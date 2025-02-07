Ashmore Group profits take a 33% dip amid increased market volatility

AUM mostly unchanged

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Ashmore Group profits have sunk by 33% in the first half of its 2025 fiscal year, as markets saw increased volatility, which led to a lower returns on the firm’s seed capital investments.

In the company's latest half-year results released today (7 February), the specialist emerging markets asset manager reported pre-tax profits of £49.9m in the six months ending 31 December, down from £74.5m over the same period a year before, marking a 33% drop. EM outperformance adds $2.5bn to Ashmore Group AUM as outflows slow According to the report, "the US election result exaggerated the already stretched valuation of the US equity market, contributed to higher volatility in rates markets and kept a focus on various conflicts and geopolitical risks around the world". As a resu...

