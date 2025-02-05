Saba suffers sixth defeat in investment trust saga as ESCT sweeps US hedge fund aside

Shareholders of Janus Henderson’s European Smaller Companies trust (ESCT) have voted against the proposed changes to oust its board by US activist hedge fund Saba Capital in the sixth of seven general meetings.
Almost two thirds (62.1%) of the votes cast were against the resolutions, with 99.5% of non-Saba votes in favour of board continuity. James Williams, ESCT's chair, said: "Today's (5 February) vote is a clear and complete rejection of Saba's proposals and a resounding endorsement of ESCT's proven investment strategy, the quality of its independent board and the manager's ability to deliver outperformance." Henderson Opportunities and CQS shareholders brush Saba aside as they vote against US hedge fund's takeover He continued: "Our shareholders have spoken loudly and clearly with 99....
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes