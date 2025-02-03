Trump's realised tariff threats sends markets and currencies into a tailspin

Trump announced a 25% tax on imports from Canada, Mexico and a 10% levy on Chinese products over the weekend. Within hours, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a 25% counter-tariff on $107bn of US goods, while Mexican leader Claudia Sheinbaum pledged retaliatory levies. Trump lambasts the Fed as it leaves interest rates unchanged China had been celebrating the Lunar New Year over the weekend and amid this the Commerce Ministry issued a statement of "dissatisfaction" and vowed "corresponding countermeasures," without elaborating, according to reports. It pledged to fi...