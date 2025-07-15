LTAFs to be included in Stocks & Shares ISAs from April 2026

The Treasury has moved to allow long term asset funds (LTAFs) in Stocks & Shares ISAs as of next year as a “first step” of its ISA reforms.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves unveiled a series of measures in her Leeds Reforms – so named after where she announced them – aimed to making the UK the "one destination for financial services businesses by 2035". Deep Dive: UK behind in private markets access but 'boulder is rolling downhill' The move to allow LTAFs to be held in Stocks & Shares has been met with mixed response from investment services, as the product already split opinions due to its less-liquid asset nature. The LTAF was first conceptualised mainly for pension funds or ‘sophisticated' or ‘wealthy' private investors, b...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes