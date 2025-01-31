ARC launches MPS indices to 'give IFAs clarity'

Isabel Baxter
Asset Risk Consultants Research is launching managed platform solutions (MPS) indices which aims to give financial advisers clarity on the performance of managers.

The ARC MPS indices, to be launched in the second quarter of the year, will include model portfolios on adviser platforms together with funds that mirror MPS strategies. IFAs will have free access to the index series. The analytics firm said the indices should be "robust and trusted" for financial advisers – "building a universal-standard comparator index series for MPS solutions". Asset Risk Consultants names deputy chief investment officer ARC Research said the launch coincided with the continued growth of the MPS market, driven by evolving client demands and changing market d...

