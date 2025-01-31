Kelly Prior joins Marlborough as investment director

Two more additions to multi-asset team

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Former Columbia Threadneedle investment manager Kelly Prior has been appointed as investment director at Marlborough to support the group’s growth plans.

Prior joined Marlborough after working as a consultant for the group for several months, Investment Week understands. She will collaborate closely with Marlborough's investment teams to help develop the group's product range and push for new investment propositions. Marlborough Group gets £5.5bn ACD mandate from Evenlode In addition, the newly-appointed investment director will work towards bolstering Marlborough's investment oversight capability. Prior has over 30 years' investment experience, with 14 of them spent at Columbia Threadneedle as a senior investment manager be...

