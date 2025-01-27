Schroders will adopt the Sustainability Mixed Goals SDR label for its Schroder Sustainable Future Multi-Asset fund, becoming the first asset manager to publicly disclose its adoption of the tag. Editor's view: Where are the SDR Improvers and Mixed Goals? Meanwhile, the ‘Sustainability Improvers' label, which has also received limited attention from asset managers across the fund universe, has gained another early adopter with the Schroder European Sustainable Equity fund. The Schroder Global Cities Real Estate strategy will join another 11 Schroders funds on the ‘Sustainability Fo...