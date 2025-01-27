Schroders has become the first firm to publicly declare its adoption of all four of the Financial Conduct Authority’s Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) labels following its decision to add ‘Sustainability Mixed Goals’ to one of its funds.
Schroders will adopt the Sustainability Mixed Goals SDR label for its Schroder Sustainable Future Multi-Asset fund, becoming the first asset manager to publicly disclose its adoption of the tag. Editor's view: Where are the SDR Improvers and Mixed Goals? Meanwhile, the ‘Sustainability Improvers' label, which has also received limited attention from asset managers across the fund universe, has gained another early adopter with the Schroder European Sustainable Equity fund. The Schroder Global Cities Real Estate strategy will join another 11 Schroders funds on the ‘Sustainability Fo...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes