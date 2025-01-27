Global ESG fund flows reach highest quarterly inflows of 2024 in Q4 boom

Driven by European strategies

Sorin Dojan
clock • 3 min read

Flows into sustainable open-ended and exchange-traded funds hit $16bn in the final quarter of 2024, marking a significant increase from $9.2bn in Q3.

According to Morningstar's latest Global Sustainable Fund Flows report, the rise in ESG fund flows was driven by European-domiciled sustainable strategies, which pulled in $18.5bn of net new subscriptions during Q4 2024, up from $8.9bn in the previous quarter. This was followed by the Asia ex-Japan region, which saw $2.7bn inflows over the last quarter of the year, broadly in line with the $2.3bn in the third quarter of 2024. Defence companies under increased ESG scrutiny as geopolitical tensions rise In the US, however, the sustainable funds sector witnessed $4.3bn in redempt...

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan

