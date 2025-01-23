Portfolio managers urge investors to be resilient as Trump policies mean 'volatility will be rising'

Since Trump returned to the Oval Office on Monday (20 January), equity, bond and currency markets have fluctuated as they attempted to keep pace with the GOP president's lurches from one claim to another. Despite dismissing the possibility of tariffs before being sworn into office, Trump later admitted that he was considering imposing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on China from 1 February. The Republican leader has also warned he may slap trade restrictions on products from the European Union given that "they do not take our cars, they do not take our farm produc...